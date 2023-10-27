Robert Pattinson almost lost his ‘Twilight’ role to ‘Drake & Josh’ actor Josh Peck

Josh Peck almost replaced Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in Twilight.

On the Monday episode of his Good Guys podcast posted to YouTube, The Drake and Josh alum, 36, revealed to his guest, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, that he was one of the top three nominees chosen to play the heartthrob in the blockbuster vampire saga.



“I remember it’s like 2006?” the actor and comedian recalled. They’re like, "Audition for this movie, Twilight. It’s based on a book – it’s gonna be great. So I send in my tape…” he paused for dramatic effect, until co-host Ben Soffer asked him, “for who?”



“For Edward,” Peck drastically declared, eliciting a “Wow” from Lautner, who played the werewolf arch nemesis of Edward Cullen in the culture-defining movie.

A month later, Peck’s manager informed him that he’s close to getting the part since it’s down to three people, including Pattinson.

“I’m like [surprised], ‘Really?’ I hadn’t even had a tummy tuck yet!” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘There’s no way. He’s gotta be so shirtless. It’s not gonna happen.”

“Spoiler alert – didn’t get it,” he quipped.

When Peck finally saw who ultimately got the role (Pattinson), he joked that the choice between him and Pattinson to play the bad boy heartthrob was like choosing between Chris Hemsworth and Stanley Tucci.

Lautner, who portrayed werewolf Jacob Black in the hit saga, was amused, saying, “That’s amazing. I did not know that. Holy crap.”