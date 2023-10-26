Kevin Costner predicts Meghan Markle's fate in Hollywood

File Footage

Kevin Costner has reportedly made up his mind about Meghan Markle’s acting career amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to him for a shot at appearing on the silver screen.



During a 2019 appearance on British morning show Lorraine, the Yellowstone actor predicted that Meghan would not be seen on television owing to her status as a royal after marrying Prince Harry.

He went on to add that the Duke of Sussex was likely not going to be happy seeing his wife in intimate scenes which would also affect her image as a royal.

"I don't know. It would be hard. Why, because if you're Harry, he seems like a great guy, it's like, that's why I'm not married to an actress, I don't want to see my wife kissing somebody. I'm on Harry's side."

"I don't want to be a person that's ever limiting somebody, but there's so much thought that goes into taking on, number one being a wife, and then being in this circle that I don't even understand - royalty. It's a unique spot,

"I think we watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don't understand exactly what's going on.

"She's had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year."