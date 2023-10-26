Nicolas Cage's career triumphs and downfalls: Films, net worth, salary

Nicolas Cage has starred in at least 117 films

Nicolas Cage has faced a fair share of highs and lows in his career – a predictable downside when one has been in Hollywood for around three decades.

Born Nicolas Kim Cappola, the actor comes from a family of Hollywood royalty; his uncle is The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and he counts Rocky starlet Talia Shire as his aunt.

Kicking off his career with a series that was scrapped only after its pilot episode, Cage successfully played a role of one of Judge Reinhold’s unnamed co-workers in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1982.

His breakout role was in 1986’s Moonstruck, in which he starred alongside Cher, earning him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Shortly into his career, the actor won an Oscar for his film Leaving Las Vegas in 1995.

Despite boasting numerous credits over the course of two decades, Cage suffered a brief downturn in the 2010s, prompting him to do video-on-demand films to stable his finances.

However, the actor was once again in the spotlight for his role in Night at the Museum franchise starting late 2010s.

How many movies has Nicolas Cage been in?

Over the last three decades, Cage has been in at least 117 movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicolas Cage Net Worth 2023:

The Ghost Rider actor currently has an estimated net worth at $25 million. Though, he was swarming in a net worth of a whopping $150 million only until a few years ago.

Cage opened up about being in a debt to the IRS of over $6 million in an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this year.

According to reports, the actor was the proprietor of nearly 20 different properties, which spanned from a private island in the Bahamas as well as two different European castles.

He previously spoke out on how his financial woes in the early 200s influenced him to take on roles in below par films.

How much does Nicolas Cage get paid per movie?

Cage’s salary for each film has drastically varied since the beginning of his career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor used to command as much as $20 million per movie following his breakout in the industry.

However, he toned down on his demands after a downturn era, and now settles on about $4 million per movie.

In 2021, Cage starred in indie film Pig, which also served as the beginning of Cage’s comeback in the industry. He reportedly made around $1 million or less relative to its budget of just $3 million.

He struck a deal of a salary between $12 million and $20 million for starring in Marvel’s Ghost Rider in 2007. Though, it was only a drop in the ocean considering its box office earnings of $228.7 million worldwide.

Cage was reportedly paid $7 million to star in movie about himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Pedro Pascal.

The actor recent starred in his first Western film, The Old Way, which was released earlier this year. He reportedly earned $10 million for the film.