Kate Middleton, Harry rift ‘gone too far’: ‘No longer want to see each other’

file footage

Kate Middelton won’t be anticipating a reunion with Prince Harry around the holiday season.



BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to Fabulous about the extent of the rift between the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, noting that she is “deeply hurt” by revelations made by the latter in his memoir, Spare.

And though the mom of three has “played the peacemaker in the past,” Kate believes things have “gone too far,” and “she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted," according to Jennie.

Harry expanded on several hearsay incidents involving Kate and Meghan in his autobiography, including the bridesmaid dress debacle involving Princess Charlotte.

“We must remember that Harry once described Catherine as the sister he never had. Now it seems she is the sister in law he no longer wants to see,” Bond continued.

“I think Catherine and William have jointly decided that they will carry on with family life and work, and for most of the time, they don’t think about Harry very much, and I expect vice versa.

"I can’t see an olive branch being extended from either side any time soon,” the expert added.