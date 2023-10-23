Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce advised to 'slow down' amid 'public' romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce advised to 'pump the brakes' on 'public' romance

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna has a million-dollar advice in the wake of his budding romance with Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Life&Style, a source revealed that though the mom-of-two "isn’t against" the twosome dating, she certainly “wants [the pair] to pump the brakes a bit.”

"Donna thinks that their relationship should develop naturally, out of the spotlight," they shared.

It comes as Taylor and Travis continue to enjoy attention with their several outings since the former’s appearance at the athlete’s NFL game in Arrowhead last month.

Kelce described the Lover singer’s attendance at the game “pretty ballsy,” enthusing, "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Despite Donna’s skepticism about their romance, she seemed to hit it off with the Grammy winner as they cheered on the NFL player from the bleachers.

Dishing on their nature of conversation, Donna revealed that she was guiding her about a football play at one point.

"I was talking about ... when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field, I was mentioning when they go like this [makes gesture], the commercial’s over and they can play again," she spilled.