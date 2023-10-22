Kate Middleton showed Meghan Markle 'who is in charge' with 'arrogant' display

Kate Middleton was lauded for her exemplary display of maturity and power during what appeared to be a very tense moment between her and her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

As per body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, while speaking on his Royal Rogue YouTube channel, the Princess of Wales showed off the most "spectacular displays of body language" as she did not let her cold relationship with the former actress faze her.

"I have seen Catherine walking a thousand times and she usually doesn’t have her chin that high up - in some scenarios, it could be read as arrogance, but in this case, it was more like… she was showing who was in charge," Enrique Rosas said.

"Despite what was being requested of William and Catherine in this moment, they behaved in the most diplomatic and polite way, and that is the ability that some people have, that is part of emotional intelligence.

"This is another picture truly representative of the power of presence. You can see the tension in Meghan’s body with her arm contracted and if you have a keen eye, you can also see the tension in her neck.

"That is not to say that Catherine was not tense as well, but even in that tension, she knew that she had a role bigger than herself and her feelings."