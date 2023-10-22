Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shiny Sussex ship' stranded year after Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not achieved as much as they hoped to a year into their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

While writing for news.com.au royal commentator Daniela Elser noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed very little success after their documentary, where they put the royal family on blast, aired on the streaming giant.

Elser added that the only notable thing to have emerged from the documentary was the public’s humiliation of Meghan’s faux curtsy that went on to becoming a popular GIF.

“As we approach the one year mark since the couple’s Harry & Meghan landing on Netflix and the duchess’ mock curtsy launching a thousand GIFs, the good ship Sussex is not looking quite as shiny a prospect as it once was.”

Similarly, she mused over couple’s Spotify deal that went bust and noted that inactivity from Netflix’s side suggested that it was going in the same direction as the audio platform's former deal.

"Their $20 million (USD) Spotify deal has gone the way of the dodo, it was reportedly Netflix who shelled out the $4.75 million for the rights for The Me You Can’t See for them, they have no other confirmed projects in the works, and they were overlooked by Emmy voters."