Ben Affleck generously tips valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck generously tips 100 dollars to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck proved yet again that he doesn’t skimp on tips.

The Gone Girl actor, 51, was grabbing lunch with his 14-year-old daughter Seraphina and 15-year-old stepchild, Emme, at Santa Monica’s Shutters restaurant on Saturday.

In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the two-time Oscar-winner was seen handing a 100-dollar bill to a valet handling one of his countless luxury cars.

After retrieving his car, Affleck and his children took off to their next destination for the afternoon.

The Batman V Superman star is known to be a generous tipper, tipping relatively proportionately to his $40 million a year salary, per Daily Mail.

For the lunch out, Affleck kept things casual in a Boston Red Sox tee and fitted blue jeans.

His two teenagers followed suit, with Emme rocking black Converse with black shorts and a grey shirt, and Seraphina sporting a brown vest over a black t-shirt, paired with brown cargo shorts and white sneakers.

While the trio enjoyed some father-daughter bonding time, their matriarch Jennifer Lopez was reportedly enjoying some alone time.

Affleck shares Serephina, along with two other children, with ex Jennifer Garner, while Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, is one of two children from Lopez’s previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony.