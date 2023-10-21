Cher opens up about specific age she would like to live: Deets inside

Cher has recently revealed what specific age she would live to live as she believed she already passed her sell-by date.



Speaking to LA Times, the 77-year-old musician was questioned if she would like to make it to 96, the same her mother passed away in December 2022.

To this, the Believe hit-maker responded, “No, I’m thinking about 80. I mean, I’m already past my sell-by date.”

Talking about her mother, Cher said, “My mom was great at 80. I did a special with my mom at 80. But I’m not so much for over 80. I don’t want to not be me.”

Sharing about future tour, the singer and actress confessed she “wants to”.

“When I want something, I’m pretty good at striving,” remarked the songstress.

She continued, “I never stop moving the whole time. It takes a lot of effort. I’m gonna have to really get into shape to do it.”

In another interview, Cher also opened up about paving the way for other female pop singers including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

“I like all of those girls a lot. I’m really proud of this new generation of women because they get a chance to do what they want to do. And I feel that I might have been a part of that,” she added.