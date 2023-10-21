Britney Spears wanted something different from life except stardom?

Britney Spears' life has never been more scrutinised than it is right now as she prepares for the release of her explosive biography.



The hitmaker, however, is reported to have "wanted a normal life" before a stroke of luck thrust her into the spotlight at a very young age. She recently separated from her spouse of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

The Baby One More Time singer joined stars like Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera in The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992 when she was just 11 years old. The blonde beauty later produced a demo tape four years later, which led to a development agreement with Jive Records.

Britney's reputation soared in her teens and early twenties, thanks in large part to her debut studio album,...Baby One More Time.

The album, which was released on January 12, 1999, debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart and immediately surpassed all previous teenage artist albums in terms of sales.

But despite her popularity and wealth, Britney seemed to suffer from it, as we saw in the late 2000s. Later it was revealed that all she desired was a "normal life".

The former makeup artist for the 41-year-old hitmaker Julianne Kaye recently opened up to The Mirror about what it was like to be good friends with the international megastar.

On a trip to London with the singer, Julianne recalls how the singer's automobile was surrounded by onlookers and photographers.

She told The Mirror: "She just started crying and she was like, ‘Oh my God, what's going on? I just want to go shopping."

"It just got really crazy. And then it meant her having to be locked into her hotel room because it just was dangerous. It was so crazy," she went on.

Britney kept claiming that she "wanted to be normal," but Julianne continued that Britney's degree of celebrity at the time prevented her from even appearing to be normal. Britney felt imprisoned, the cosmetics artist continued.