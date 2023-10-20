Britney Spears makes shocking revelation about ex Justin Timberlake brief flings

Britney Spears has recently spilled the beans about ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake brief flings following their split in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.



Britney, who dated Justin from 1999-2002, shared how Justin moved on fast after their breakup in an excerpt obtained by TIME.

Britney claimed in her book that Justin slept with “six or seven girls” in the weeks after they broke up.

“He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him,” writes the pop star.

Interestingly, Justin then got romantically involved with actress Cameron Diaz after parting ways with Britney. She was 31 while he was 22 at the time. They went on to date for nearly four years.

However, Britney mentioned in her memoir that she had a brief romance with Colin Farrell after Justin.

“As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet,” penned the songstress.

Britney stated, “For a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time.”

Earlier, the singer also dished out details about aborting a baby after Justin didn’t want to be a father at the time back in 2000.

Britney added that she wanted the baby and “dreamed of having a family with Justin”, he “wasn't ready for the responsibilities of parenthood”.