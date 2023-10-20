Victoria Beckham in talks to launch her own show: report

Victoria Beckham in talks to launch her own show following Beckham success

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been offered a talk show of her own to relay her side of the story.

According to Heat Magazine, the Spice Girl alum had a "massive boost of confidence" following a rise in her popularity for displaying her true self in the latest Netflix dcumentary, Beckham.

Though her husband David was the primary subject of the docuseries, the fashion designer stole the spotlight for her "dry humour," "comic timing," and "deadpan delivery," an insider shared.

"Victoria has found herself getting quite a few offers from the US, including doing her own talk show after impressing studio bosses," they said.

According to the singer, the prospective talk show will give her an opportunity to "take control of her own narrative" and "delve deeper into aspects of her life and marriage to David that she feels were misconstrued in the documentary," the source explained.

"She feels she could own her narrative and set the record straight on so many things, plus stop all the rumours and hearsay," they continued.

However, Victoria is marred by skepticism over the prospect of flying across the pond, miles away from her tight-knit family.

"A lot of the opportunities she’s being offered would require a big commitment for her to be in the US," the source added. "She doesn’t want to uproot the youngest kids and can’t imagine leaving them either."