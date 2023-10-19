Kim Kardashian gets 'prettiest flowers' from Snoop Dogg

Kim Kardashian has already begun her birthday festivities and has received a sweet nod from pal Snoop Dogg.
In advance of her 43rd birthday on Saturday, the 42-year-old star of The Kardashians said she had gotten a lovely bouquet of white flowers and a little freezer filled with ice cream from Snoop Dogg on Wednesday.
“Okay, you guys, I just got the prettiest flowers to start my birthday week off from Snoop and Dr. Bombay,” Kardashian said on an Instagram Story on Wednesday in reference to the rapper's Dr. Bombay ice cream brand.
“This ice cream freezer with ‘birthday party’ flavor, I cannot wait to try this. Thank you so much," she added.
“How beautiful are these?” the SKIMS founder continued as she filmed the large pot of white roses. “What a way to kick off my birthday week, thank you.”
Kardashian responded to the 'birthday party' ice cream by saying in the following video on her Story that she felt like it was a "birthday party," adding she “thought it was gonna” have a banana flavor but instead tasted "like vanilla with pretzels in it and sprinkles.”
Kardashian then added that she was “very pleasantly surprised.”
