ITV bosses 'in talks' with Phillip Schofield's Dancing on Ice replacement

Phillip Schofield’s replacement as presenter for Dancing On Ice has been in the works after it emerged that Stephen Mulhern was in talks with ITV bosses.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Stephen confirmed that he was now taking on a permanent role on the show, after having served as Phillip’s replacement when he got Covid in 2022.

"We are talking about it," he said.

"But I promise you now that nothing is confirmed but if it happens, it will be absolutely amazing… if it doesn’t, look, it doesn’t. I promise you I would tell you if we had it confirmed at this point."

"The lineup is the best it has been in a few years… I am keeping across the lineup, just in case… It is a huge staple, and it has been around."

While the skating competition has seen a number of hosts rotate across 16 seasons, it was largely led by Phillip and Holly Willoughby.

However following the emergence of a secret office romance with another younger male, Phillip left his primary show This Morning, with a trail of scandal that followed him to Dancing on Ice.