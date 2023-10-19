Drew Barrymore reflects on hard time she stopped drinking in emotional reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently reflected on the time she gave up drinking after her emotional reunion with flight attendant on The Drew Barrymore Show.



On October 18, the Never Been Kissed actress met a former female flight attendant who comforted her while she was bawling on one of her flights four years ago.

The lady said, “I was your flight attendant four years ago and here I am crying on your show now. We sat in my galley and you cried and cried, because you were going through so much.”

To this, Drew questioned her, “Do you remember what I was going through?”

“Yes, I do. I do. You were just bawling and I just was holding you,” disclosed the woman.

Drew then sat with the attendant and revealed that she just stopped drinking at the time and was going through hard time.

“That was a really, really hard year. It was actually the year I stopped drinking,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Drew further said, “When you stop drinking, it’s not like all your problems go away. There’s a ton of work to be done.”

“It's a way to honour yourself and be consistent and let the room in for other things. Doesn’t it seem like that biggest first step is the awareness of, not the denial, the listening to the thing,” explained the talk show host.

Drew opened up that alcohol had been the main problem in her life.

“Alcohol was a poison for me and I turned to it because I didn’t want to feel. I felt better when I drank, so I would turn to it,” she asserted.

Drew continued, “There was a reason we met that day. Thank you for letting me be so honest and transparent with you then, and thank you for being that with me now.”

“I don't think we're going to get anywhere unless we're honest with ourselves and with each other,” added the actress.