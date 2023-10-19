Irina Shayk strolls with dog in NYC while Tom Brady enjoys yacht vacation in Miami

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady seem to be growing distant, as the NFL personality enjoys yacht vacation in Miami without the Russian model.



Meanwhile, Shayk, 37, was seen on a walk in New Yok City carrying her dog in her black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.

The model opted for a casual ensemble for her walk out in the city. She donned a black long-sleeved shirt with matching pants and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

However, Tom Brady couldn’t care less while enjoying his getaway on a yacht in Miami.

The former NFL player, who divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, showed off his toned body on Tuesday while lounging on an exquisite yacht while sporting a pair of dark shades and beige beach shorts.

Shayk and Brady, who first fueled romance rumors in the summer, have not been spotted together since the single mother stormed into his New York City apartment in September.

When the former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived at his Tribeca flat, he remained in his SUV for about twenty minutes before Shayk made an appearance on his own.

After ten minutes of waiting in her chauffeured SUV, she hurried into Brady's lavish building, where the two spent most of the afternoon.

Considering the recent situation, and also according to sources claiming to Page Six, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is not exclusive with the Russian supermodel.