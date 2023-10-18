Jada Pinkett Smith’s honest confession about using Scientology to homeschool children

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently confessed she prefers Scientology to homeschool her children over traditional learning.



In her new memoir, Worthy, the actress shared that the use of Scientology helped Jaden and Willow attain “100 percent proficiency with a subject instead of just learning things by rote”.

Jada clarified that she wasn’t a member of the Church of Scientology and said her goal was “to embrace the Basic Study Manual to educated myself about a method of learning”.

In her memoir, the actress opened up about homeschooling her own children as she wanted them to be able to travel with her and Will when they were out for work.

Jada disclosed that Jaden “thrived with homeschooling” but Willow was “asked to attend a regular school when she was middle school age”.

The actress penned in her new upcoming book, “Some of the controversy about my approach to education probably had to do with the use of the Study Technology learning method I'd discovered when I was introduced to Scientology.”

“The goal of Study Tech is to help a student achieve 100 percent proficiency with a subject, as opposed to memorising and regurgitating but not gaining command over said knowledge or skills,” wrote Jada in her memoir.

Jada added, “The system offers many different processes for how to engage children in their education and to create habits that make them lifelong learners.”

Meanwhile, Jada also mentioned that she turned to Scientology after her father suffered a severe relapse from his drug addictions.

After she sent her father to a Scientology drug treatment program, Jada clained that within a month he went from being close to death to fit and strong, a transformation she dubbed as a “miracle”.