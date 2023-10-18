Will Kelly Clarkson ever return to The Voice?

Kelly Clarkson laid bare her plans to return to The Voice after moving to New York City last year

Kelly Clarkson has no plans to return to the spinning chair in The Voice after moving to New York City last year.

In an interview with USA Today, the 42-year-old explained that she is done with her coaching gig at the singing competition, which films out in L.A., following her extensive history with it.

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” she told the publication. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

Clarkson joined The Voice back in Season 2 as an advisor to then-coach Blake Shelton. She later returned in Season 13 as an advisor to all the coaches.

The Breakaway singer was promoted to the position of an official coach a year later, who then went on to coach artists all the way through Season 21.

Her last appearance on The Voice was in Season 23, which aired earlier this year.

Clarkson decided to make a move from Los Angeles two years after filing for divorce from her former husband Brandon Blackstock.

She currently lives in the city with their two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, as their primary custodian.