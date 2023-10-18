Lance Bass taunts swifties with witty 'Not Taylor Swift' sign at LA Chargers game

Lance Bass, the NSYNC sensation, played a prank just days after Taylor Swift's internet-breaking appearance in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce at his latest NFL game.
As Lance found himself on the jumbotron thanks to the Infinity Screen by Samsung, he cunningly hoisted a sign reading 'NOT Taylor Swift.'
The singer sported a mischievous smile as he displayed the cheeky message and responded by shrugging before extending a friendly wave to the crowd.
Lance Bass didn't let the opportunity for a good-natured prank pass him by, and he shared the hilarious moment on social media.
He posted a video of himself displaying the "NOT Taylor Swift" sign with the caption, "In case anyone was confused. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #GoChargers! #NotTaylorSwift #MNF."
The joke coincided with the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift's romance with 34-year-old NFL star Travis Kelce.
Taylor arrived at the stadium ahead of kickoff, donning a $112 Kansas City windbreaker designed by DWTS alum Erin Andrews.
Maren Morris announces divorce amidst controversy over departure from 'Toxic' country scene
Playing Pippa will be the first major screen role for 9-year-old English actress Matilda Broadbridge
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson says "I think it's really great to be supportive"
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are speculated to move in together
Holly Willoughby reassess her friendship with Phillip Schofield from a fresh perspective
Prince Harry got candid about why he had no qualms about 'The Crown'