Kevin Spacey earns standing ovation after Oxford University lecture over cancel culture

Kevin Spacey recently gets a standing ovation by an audience at the University of Oxford on October 16 following his performance as part of a lecture about “cancel culture”.



According to The Independent, Kevin performed on stage months after he was cleared of sexual assault against four men in London trial that ended in July 2023.

It is reported that the actor performed a five-minute scene from Timon of Athens based on William Shakespeare’s satire.

Some modern critics have explained the work of Shakespeare as “an exploration of what is now often called cancel culture”.

The play, written in the early 1600s, was seemingly performed by Kevin to share his thoughts about his own disgraced departure from Hollywood in the light of sexual assault allegations.

Kevin appeared on stage days after London’s Prince Charles Cinema dropped its offer to host the premiere of the actor’s new movie, Control, after finding out he had a voice role in the movie.



Meanwhile, Kevin was earlier taken to hospital earlier this month after reportedly suffering health scare during a film festival.