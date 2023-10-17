Shania Twain praises Taylor Swift while ‘feeling like her aunt’

Shania Twain feels like Taylor Swifts ‘aunt’, and has nothing but good things to say about Travis Kelce’s new love interest.



“I feel like I’m her aunt or something,” Twain said on The Drew Barrymore Show in a video posted on her Instagram account.

“We’re in sync in a lot of ways and I really have a lot of respect and compassion … The weight of any young artist in her position is enormous, and she just gets through it seemingly so effortlessly but we all know that it’s not. It’s a lot of effort. A lot of work. She’s a hard, hard worker,” she added.

Swift, 33, was spotted in New York City earlier this month sporting a T-shirt that made reference to Shania Twain's song Any Man of Mine.



Twain, 58, appreciated the gesture by calling it “really cool”, adding that “I think that was sweet of her.”

Recently, the All Too Well singer's relationship with Travis Kelce has garnered a lot of media attention.

Swift attended Three of his Kansas City Chiefs games and the two have also been seen out together.

On Saturday, October 14, they even made unannounced appearances on the season 49 debut of Saturday Night Live.