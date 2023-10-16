Katy Perry gives her verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance

Katy Perry approved Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blooming romance as the couple made their relationship official with PDA-filled moments.
The pop megastar and the NFL athlete left the internet into frenzy with their recent intimate date nights.
As Swifties around the world started adoring the new lovebirds, Katy who once had a feud with the Lover singer made a sweet comment on their heavenly romance.
The Roar singer wrote, "I ship" under the picture of the new lovebirds first date in which the two were spotted holding hands at Nobu in New York City.
Moreover, Taylor and Kelce stepped out for a second date night on Sunday in New York.
In photos obtained by JustJared, the pair was all smiles holding hands, as they grabbed dinner at the Waverly Inn.
The 33-year-old singer who recently released her massively successful Eras Tour film, initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games last month.
Till now, the Bad Blood vocalist has marked her presence thrice at NFL games to extend her heartfelt support to the two-time Super Bowl champ.
