Ariana Grande enjoys makeover party with brother and pals following divorce

Ariana Grande appears to be saving her tears over divorce with ex-husband Dalton Gomez as she hangs with her friends.

The Into You singer, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to show a lazy Sunday she was spending indoors with her brother Frankie and their friends. The group was full of cheers in glittery makeovers and posing for pictures.

The cosy night in comes after the singer was seen smiling and waving at fans as she attended brother Frankie’s performance at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pa., on Friday evening.

The Grammy-winning artist was dressed in a beige oversized coat over a black dress with matching leather knee-high boots.

The cheerful outing came a week after, the positions musician had finalised her divorce with Gomez, 28, after two years of marriage.

Despite some “disputes” over their prenuptial agreement, the exes “reached a compromise” to settle their differences, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The documents do not clarify that exact point of disagreement between the former couple but the musician has agreed to give $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, alongside covering the luxury real estate agent’s $25,000 attorney fees.

Grande has since moved on to her new beau and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. The couple has reportedly moved in together as their romance heats up.