Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce winning at life and love

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most successful people in their respective fields. Swift is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, while Kelce is a Super Bowl champion, and one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Despite their different careers, the couple has found a deep connection with each other.

Recently, both Swift and Kelce have had some major wins in their lives. Swift released her tenth studio album, "Midnights," to critical acclaim and commercial success. The album is expected to be one of the biggest sellers of the year.

Kelce, meanwhile, led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII, earning his second championship ring.

Now, the singer-songwriter has no booked performances, therefore she won't be performing before November 9 in Argentina. The sports star also has a weekend off, thus both celebrities are free.

It's still unknown, though, whether the rumoured couple will spend their weekend in Kansas City or will travel elsewhere.

The Lover singer was spotted supporting her new beau while sitting next to Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, during his third consecutive NFL game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, according to TMZ.

Donna apparently received one of Taylor's well-known friendship bracelets.

Since many weeks ago, Taylor and Travis have been the talk of the town.

In addition to the songstress attending Kansas City Chiefs tight end NFL games, they have also been photographed cuddling up at a neighbourhood bar, with Taylor's arm around Travis' neck.