Kris Jenner spills how Tristan Thompson got ESPN gig in The Kardashians

Kris Jenner has recently spilled the tea about Tristan Thompson’s gig at ESPN on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.



In a confessional, Jenner talked about Thompson getting the job as an NBA analyst on NBA Today team earlier in January.

“I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was,” said the momager.

Jenner added, “And how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team, for example.”

Reflecting on his ESPN stint, Thompson told Jenner, “First of all, appreciate you, helping make this all happen. Thank you, you made it happen.”

Thompson also appreciated Jenner for learning the “art of negotiating”.

“Well, when it’s that easy it’s a lot of fun,” replied Jenner.

Thompson, who share two kids with former partner Khloé Kardashian, has been praised for his parenting skills from Kardashian-Jenner family on the first three episodes of the current season.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thompson was later signed to the Los Angeles Lakers prior to NBA playoffs in April.

He also signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September.