The Sandlot's Marty York coping with "rage, vegeance" after his mom's murder

The Sandlot star Marty York’s mother got murdered, suspect hunt continues

The Sandlot actor Marty York announced the passing of his mother with a grieving heart on Instagram.



York’s mother Deanne Esmaeel, a sheriff’s deputy, was found dead inside her home in Crescent City, California on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The 43-year-old wrote, “This is the hardest post I'll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing.”

He continued: “The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying.

Noting that "there is a nationwide manhunt underway” York requested his followers that if they saw the suspect so “contact the authorities.”

He added a comment under his post, “I just want my mom back [crying emojis]”.

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Deanne Esmaeel was found dead in her home on Thursday morning.

The department stated that they cannot release further details as it is an ongoing homicide investigation, but they cited that Esmaeel’s boyfriend, Daniel James Walter, is a potential suspect in the case.

Deputies located the vehicle but have not tracked down the suspect, 54, who has changed his name to Edward Patrick Davies.