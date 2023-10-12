Phyllis Coates, the original Lois Lane, dies at 96

Phyllis Coates, the first actress to portray Lois Lane on television, died on October 11, 2023, at the age of 96. Her death was confirmed by her son, Michael Coates.



Coates was born Gypsie Ann Evarts Stell in Wichita Falls, Texas, on January 15, 1927. She began her career as a chorus girl in the late 1940s and made her film debut in the 1948 comedy Smart Girls Don't Talk.

In 1951, she was cast as Lois Lane in the film Superman and the Mole Men, which served as the pilot for the television series Adventures of Superman.

Coates played Lois Lane in the first season of Adventures of Superman, which aired in 1952-1953.

She was known for her energetic and spunky portrayal of the character, who was often at odds with her colleague and secret admirer, Clark Kent/Superman.

Coates left the series after the first season due to scheduling conflicts. She was replaced by Noel Neill, who played Lois Lane for the remaining four seasons of the show.

Coates continued to act throughout her career, appearing in numerous films and television shows. She had recurring roles on the series Joe MacDoakes and The Adventures of Jim Bowie in the 1950s.In the 1960s, she appeared on shows such as Perry Mason, The Wild Wild West, and Batman.

Coates's last acting credit was in the 2017 film Supergirl.