Jodie Turner-Smith unhappy to ‘settle’ with Joshua Jackson: Deets inside

Jodie Turner-Smith rejects to “settle for something” with Joshua Jackson, which is why they decided to end their marriage.



A source told US Weekly, “She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right.”

“It wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid,” claimed an insider.

The source revealed that Jodie lately to a hotel in Los Angeles while she and Joshua plan out their next step.

For the unversed, Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua after nearly four years of marriage, which was confirmed on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Following their split news broke the internet. Another source spilled to the outlet that Joshua was caught off-guard after Jodie called it quits.

“Joshua was clearly caught off-guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce. They had their issues, as many couples do especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realise it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy,” explained an insider.

The source added, “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about. They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed. It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie."

“But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”