Jeannie Mai breaks silence for the first time since Jeezy split

Jeannie Mai is looking to retreat in order to reconnect.

The 44-year-old television host took to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to post a telling photo in the wake of her divorce from Jeezy.

The photo of a handwritten note read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” punctuated by a small heart.

Mai added a black heart emoji in the caption.

This is the first time the How Do I Look? alum has posted since Jeezy filed for divorce from her after two years of marriage last month.

A source told Page Six that Mai is “devastated” about the split, noting she “wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit.”

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit,” they explained.

The estranged couple, who is parents to one-year-old daughter, Monaco, were together for three years before tying the knot in Atlanta in March 2021.