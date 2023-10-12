Dolly Parton reveals she can be found without make-up in three situations

Dolly Parton has recently revealed she can be found without make-up on three occasions.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the musician said that the only situation she would be seen with a bare face was at the time of her death.

“You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher,” Parton told the outlet.

The iconic singer mentioned, “No, if my husband was sick, or if there was an emergency, of course, I would.”

The musician disclosed, “I'm going to clean up a little if I'm going outside, unless there's an absolute emergency, and it would have to be pretty serious.”

“I would do it then, but that would be the only way. If I got arrested for a bad tag or whatever, I don't want a mugshot looking like some of the stars I've seen,” she remarked.

Parton confessed that her love for make-up began when was a young girl and at times she would make her own with the help of household items and wild plants.

“I'd find ways to create my own makeup with pokeberries and stuff that grew wild in the fields,” stated the country musician.

Parton added, “I would strike Mama's old kitchen matches to make eyebrows and my beauty mark.”

Meanwhile, Parton is set to release her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones on October 17.