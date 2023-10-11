Prince William's son 'George will never be King'

Prince George's father Prince William may be the last ruling British monarch

Prince William, heir to the throne as the eldest son of King Charles III, may be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be the king, a royal historian has predicted.



British monarchy, according to British writer Hilary Mantel, may be abolished before Kate Middleton and William's eldest son George has the chance to be king.

King Charles was formally announced as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, and his coronation was held in May 2023. The shift in royal roles also means William, who was given the Prince of Wales title, is now first in line to the throne, and his eldest son George, is second.

However, while many expect that George will one day rule as the King, one expert has spoken about the belief that William could be the last ruling monarch.

Author and history writer Hilary Mantel, in an old interview, had said she believes Prince George will never take the throne, and that his father William will be the last King.



She told The Times after King Charles, Prince William will be crowned monarch - but that line will end there. Hilary Mantel went on to saying: "I think it’s a fair prediction, but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it. It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities."