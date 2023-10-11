Amber Heard ‘got along’ with Jason Momoa despite accusing him of bullying

Amber Heard accused Jason Momoa of using her legal battle against Johnny Depp to torment her on the set of Aquaman 2, but the co-stars apparently got along well on set.

Eyewitnesses present on the London set of Aquaman told Variety that Momoa and Heard, who were each other’s on-screen love interests, actually got along well and even joked around with each other.

Last month, some court documents from the infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial started circulating around the internet, culminating in a bombshell exposé published by the outlet on Tuesday.

The report details a high-tension environment on the Aquaman 2 set as Heard, who was in the midst of her high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, faced bullying by her castmates, particularly Momoa.

“Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk – late on set. Dressing like Johnny [Depp]. Has all the rings too,” detailed the raw notes, which were made during the 2022 trial by Dr. Hughes, an expert hired by Heard to testify in her favour.

However, a DC spokesperson denied the allegations, asserting that “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Variety’s insiders also refuted Heard’s account of events, telling the outlet that the Game of Thrones alum never showed up to work drunk, and had always dressed in a “bohemian style.”



Notably, Momoa also seemed to be among the few prominent celebrities who actually double-tapped on Heard’s social media statement after losing the defamation lawsuit.

However, the Hawaiian actor unfollowed Heard on Instagram this summer, and even blocked Heard from following him, per Variety.

