Chris Pine looks dandy after dance workout in LA

Chris Pine is rockin' a cool look after dance class in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor left a dance lesson on Friday dressed in a striking rainbow-striped cardigan, a grey vest with a PBS pattern, and black shorts and leggings.

The Dungeons & Dragons actor had scruffy hair and a full beard, and he finished off his ensemble with a pair of orange loafers.

“Chris is still handsome but that outfit is definitely giving I just woke vibes,” one fan reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The fit is crazy lmao,” another user added as someone else commented, “He's so real for that, cause that's exactly what I dress like at home.”

“Chris Pine manages to wear the most wild outfits and my mom is STILL in love with him,” a fourth shared. “Really a testament to his charm.”

Pine likes wearing graphic knits. The actor was seen wearing a mustard-yellow cardigan after working out in February, creating a similarly startling appearance.

When he arrived barefoot at the Zegna Spring 2024 show in Milan, Italy, in June, the Don't Worry Darling actor made another fashion statement.

Pine paired his barefoot look with a beige T-shirt and high-waisted mint green pleated pants. He was subsequently seen sporting brown loafers and matching wide-lens sunglasses.