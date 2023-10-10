Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Travis Kelce’s four-year-old niece

Travis Kelce’s niece is a Swiftie, and appears to ship Traylor wholeheartedly.

In a wholesome TikTok posted by Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, on Monday, their four-year-old daughter, Wyatt, familiarized herself with her dad’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, play against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Just another swiftie tryna [sic] learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who Knows?” the NFL wife jokingly captioned the pictures, shouting out her husband’s team with a “#GoBirds”.

As the sharp-witted repeatedly asked “who’s that,” pointing to the screen when a player would pop up, Kylie obligingly answered, further explaining their roles.

The caption referred to the phenomenon following pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s budding romance, whereby Taylor’s devoted fanbase, who call themselves "Swifties", started studying up on the NFL.

Moreover, as Swift took a breather from her ongoing record-breaking Eras Tour and attended multiple of her new admirer’s football games over the past few weeks, the league’s viewership drew in a huge female viewership, per Page Six.

Now, if her dad being in the NFL wasn’t already enough to pique her interest in football, the blossoming romance between her uncle and her favourite musician seemed to have done the job.