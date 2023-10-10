Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about learning comedy from Milton Berle on Late Show

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently opened up about his inspiration while promoting his new book on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.



During the show, the Terminator star revealed in his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life. that he got help from the late comedian Milton Berle.

Arnold shared that he met Milton at a party and the late comedian suggested that they should work together.

“I said, ‘I need your help, Milton’. Because I'm having to give speeches somewhere. I want to start the speech in a funny way, but I don't really know how to make funny jokes. How to really understand the American sense of humour. I have the German and the Austrian sense of humour, but not the American sense of humour,” recalled the True Lies actor.

Arnold recalled, “Now he says, '’Oh, god, now I am becoming the teacher of this Nazi’. He would be complaining. I don't know if I can do that. But he was lovely. We worked on lines.”

Arnold also talked about a joke that late Milton wrote for him when he's being given an award.

“They will give you an award, Arnold. And when you thank them for the award, just make a joke out of it. You say ‘As a body builder, I have gotten a lot of medals and a lot of trophies and awards. And this award here is the most recent’,” disclosed the actor

One significant point Arnold learned about comedy from Milton is timing.

“It's all about timing. So, he would beat me up all the time about it. Idiot, Nazi, and all these types of things he called me. But the bottom line is he was always so helpful writing me jokes, writing lines in movies, funny lines in movies. He was an absolute jewel,” added actor.