Gwyneth Paltrow uses Oscar as doorstop, steals the show in Vogue's 73 questions

Gwyneth Paltrow's belting out Coldplay hits and Oscar doorstop revelation

Gwyneth Paltrow offered a glimpse into her personal life and the magnificent Hamptons mansion she calls home during her recent interview for Vogue's 73 Questions, which aired on Monday.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked stunning in a simple yet elegant purple maxi dress as she graciously welcomed fans into her breathtaking estate for this widely followed video series.

During the interview, Gwyneth shared intriguing details about her life, ranging from her skincare routine to how she would describe her sense of style, which she labeled as "classic with a twist."

However, one of the most intriguing revelations was about her iconic 1999 Academy Award, which she won for her role in Shakespeare In Love.

In an unexpected twist, this coveted Oscar trophy was spotted serving a unique purpose as it propped open the gate to her backyard, showcasing Gwyneth's distinctive and unconventional approach to home decor.