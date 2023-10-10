Gwyneth Paltrow uses Oscar as doorstop, steals the show in Vogue's 73 questions

Gwyneth Paltrow offered a glimpse into her personal life and the magnificent Hamptons mansion she calls home during her recent interview for Vogue's 73 Questions, which aired on Monday.
The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked stunning in a simple yet elegant purple maxi dress as she graciously welcomed fans into her breathtaking estate for this widely followed video series.
During the interview, Gwyneth shared intriguing details about her life, ranging from her skincare routine to how she would describe her sense of style, which she labeled as "classic with a twist."
However, one of the most intriguing revelations was about her iconic 1999 Academy Award, which she won for her role in Shakespeare In Love.
In an unexpected twist, this coveted Oscar trophy was spotted serving a unique purpose as it propped open the gate to her backyard, showcasing Gwyneth's distinctive and unconventional approach to home decor.
Angelina Jolie will play the role of controversial singer in upcoming Pablo Larrain’s biopic
Rebecca revealed she was trying to see the positive side of the negative remarks
Dr Sara announced she was expecting her second child in May
Meghan Markle's latest selfie ahead of her NYC trip goes viral
Paul and Nancy got married in 2011 after meeting in 2007
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson won't let her ex-husband feel down