Kevin Costner's oops moment at lunch, unexpected 'Yellowstain' on trousers

Kevin Costner's lunch takes a 'Yellowstain' wardrobe malfunction.

Kevin Costner was recently spotted sporting a noticeable blemish on his pants following a lunch outing at a Western-themed restaurant in California on Monday.

The star of the popular show Yellowstone, where he portrayed John Dutton for five seasons, seemed to have encountered a minor mishap, possibly spilling some liquid on his trousers. A conspicuous wet patch was evident as he exited The Nugget Bar & Grill.

The stain was prominently located near his left pocket and rear, clearly visible on his otherwise bright white pants.

Despite the unexpected wardrobe malfunction, Kevin appeared to be in good spirits as he patiently waited for his car near the valet area, sporting a friendly smile.

Although the specifics of his lunch selection remain undisclosed, there has been recent interest in Kevin Costner's dietary habits, particularly during the filming of Yellowstone and throughout his divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.