Emma Chamberlain and Role Model, Tucker Pillsbury, officially split

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model, Tucker Pillsbury, announce the end of their year-long romance

Emma Chamberlain, and the musician, known as Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury), have officially ended their relationship.

This news comes as a significant announcement, as the pair had been together for over three years.

E! News, the trusted source for celebrity updates, reached out to representatives of both Emma, and Role Model, for comment on this breakup but has not received any official statements at this time.

Their romance had been quite public, with a notable moment being their joint red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022.

Just days later, Role Model released a music video for his song neverletyougo, which prominently featured Emma.

It was revealed in a GQ magazine interview in February, on Valentine's Day, that Role Model had written the track about his love for Emma, solidifying their relationship status.

While certain aspects of their relationship remained private and sacred to them, Emma had expressed in the magazine interview, "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred.

"But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s--t."



