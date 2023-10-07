Olivia Wilde slammed by Taylor Swift fans after she vilified the pop star

Olivia Wilde has recently been slammed by Taylor Swift’s avid fans after she seemingly throws a shade to the singer on social media on October 5.
On Thursday, the director and actress shared a tweet on her Instagram Story which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”
Olivia’s comment came after Taylor rumoured to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
For the unversed, the new couple have been making headlines all over social media and clips of Taylor at Travis games have been seen everywhere on internet.
Meanwhile, Swifties took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lash out at the director for calling out the songstress.
One fan wrote, “Olivia just tryna stay relevant with this one,” while another remarked, “She’s a clout chaser.”
A third user said, “Olivia Wilde posting this when she hasn’t done a thing for climate change, is a performative activist. Attaches her name to any big-name celeb… What a freaking fake hypocrite… keep Taylor Swift’s name out of your mouth loser.”
“I wish Olivia Wilde would be a climate activist instead of talking drivel about Taylor Swift,” added one more user.
