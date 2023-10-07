Why King Charles will not renounce throne to Prince William

King Charles is already the monarch and has no plans to abdicate his throne for eldest son, Prince William.

The monarch wants his son to be fully prepared before taking on the burdens of a reign, a royal historian shared.

Prince William took on his father’s title Prince of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne in September last year, following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

While he next in line to throne, a survey published this September suggested more than four in 10 Britishers believe William should have taken over after the late Queen, skipping Charles in the line of succession.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig told Express.co.uk, hitting back at such claims that “William can’t be King, because Charles is already a great King.”

“It was a seamless transition from the death of his mother to his ascension and he came prepared,” Koenig said of the monarch. “Who would want to put such a burden on his son, when he’s only just starting to feel comfortable in his new role?”

Koenig also praised Kate Middleton in taking on the duties of Princes of Wales as she noted the public has “very well received” her efforts.

“People need to let them enjoy their current roles and learn their future ones as King and Queen,” she surmised.