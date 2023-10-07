Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner relationship gets ‘messy’ amid Joe Jonas split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner’s messy divorce and custody battle raised problems for their closed celebrity friends as they are forced to choose sides.

As per a latest report by Life&Style, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother Nick Jonas, has been caught in the middle of the now-estranged couple's messy split.

A source close to the publication said, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess."



An insider revealed that the Quantico star used to share a 'very close' bond with the Game of Thrones alum.



"She [Priyanka] and Sophie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka," the source said.



The report further suggested that the Citadel actress will maintain her relationship with her former sister-in-law as "she loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize them being in her life."

On September 5, the former couple confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."



Soon after their split, the mother-of-two filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, alleging that the singer has "wrongfully retained" their two daughters in the United States since September.

In response, the 34-year-old singer responded to Sophie’s surprising lawsuit, stating that he did not "abduct" their two daughters.

The singer's representative told Page Six that the lawsuit is a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup."

Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019. They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.