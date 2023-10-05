Josh Duhamel reveals why he split with Fergie

Josh Duhamel pulled the curtain from the reason of his and Fergie’s divorce.



“There wasn’t anything wrong with [our relationship],” the Shotgun Wedding star claimed on In Depth With Graham Bensinger.

“We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests,” he added.

Duhamel said that he struggled to “handle” fame while being together with the London Bridge singer for eight years before split in 2017.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it,” he continued. “I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets. Doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

The Transformers actor, 50, recalls "missing the simplicity" of who he was at one time in their relationship and made an effort to get the former Black Eyed Peas singer to relocate to North Dakota.

But he came to understand that Fergie, 48, who was born and raised in Southern California, wasn't the ideal fit for the life he wanted in the Midwest.

“I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t,” he noted. “I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human.

Duhamel and Fergie have been able to maintain a cordial co-parenting arrangement for their 10-year-old son Axl ever after their divorce was officially confirmed in 2019.