Christian Bale breaks his silence on becoming a director in the future

Christian Bale has recently broken his silence on becoming a director in the future.



“I don’t really love film enough to be a director,” said Bale in an interview with Collider.

Over the last 30 years, Bale got the opportunity to work with several talented directors but he revealed he had no intention to become a director as his contemporaries.

The American Hustle star stated, “I like working on film. I’m interested in people, but I’ve managed to work for thirty years in film without really knowing anything about film.”

Bale pointed out that he could not teach his craft of acting to anyone like Oscar Isaac, who are “trained and understand their craft very well”.

Reflecting on acting, The Fighter actor explained, “I have no clue about what I do, how it’s done; it changes with each and every director that I work with.”

“I’m an obsessive personality, and I can obsess about one person, character, for an unhealthy length of time, so that leads to being able to be an actor in the way that I do it,” remarked Bale.

However, sharing his views on movie direction, the Public Enemies actor added, “I love making films, and I love the process of it, but I don’t see that many of them.”