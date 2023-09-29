Ice Spice breaks silence on Matty Healy’s controversial comments over heritage

Ice Spice has recently broken her silence on Matty Healy’s controversial comments about her accents on Adam Fried podcast.

Earlier in February this year, the 1975 frontman faced backlash by netizens after he called Ice Spice as Inuit and Chinese and mocked her accent.

In a new interview with Variety, Ice Spice, whose real name Isis Naija Gaston, revealed she was “so confused” when she heard Healy on the podcast.

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” said the rapper.

Ice Spice continued, “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’”

She clearly stated, “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologised or whatever.”

Back in April, Healy spoke up about the remarks he made during a 1975 concert in New Zealand and issued an apology.

Healy, who is the son of presenter Denise Welch, addressed the audience that he doesn’t like being famous and that he “makes a joke out of everything” and “can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people”.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m (expletive). I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he remarked.

However, Ice Spice spoke to Variety and added, “The whole time, I didn’t really care.”

“But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologised to me a bunch of times. We’re good,” she concluded.