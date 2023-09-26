Martin Scorsese ‘regrets’ collaborating on THIS movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese has recently expressed his regret over doing one movie with Leonardo DiCaprio among many of his collaborations.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, the filmmaker, who has directed Leonardo eight times, confessed that he was not happy with his fourth movie doing with Leo.

Martin mentioned that he was “encouraged to do a movie” after earning Best Director Oscar for 2006 movie, The Departed.

Reflecting on his past movies, Martin said, “The Oscar encouraged me to make another picture with Shutter Island and it turned out I should have gone on probably to do Silence.”

Leonardo’s Shutter Island was a movie adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name that garnered positive reviews upon its release in 2011, and was selected by the National Board of Review as one of the top 10 movies of the year.

However, what’s bothering Martin is that in recent years, the movie is considered a lesser work of the director.

Meanwhile, Martin casts Leonardo in his upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, set to release in October 20.

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin pointed out that he was tempted by The Aviator (2004), his second collaboration with Leo, in which he was “forced” to work with Harvey Weinstein again.

The director said the shoot went well until the final few weeks of the edit when Harvey’s company at the time, Miramax, “came in and did some things that I felt were extremely mean”.

Martin added that despite Harvey’s intervention, he is happy with the result of both movies including Gangs of New York (2002) and The Aviator.