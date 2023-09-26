Keke Palmer breaks silence on relationship status with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer refused to clarify her relationship status with baby daddy Darius Jackson following their public date at Beyonce’s concert earlier this month.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Sept. 25, the Nope actress was explicitly asked whether she was still dating Jackson, over a month after he publicly shamed her for her outfit.

"Not y’all trying to get into it! They trying it on the Today show," quipped Palmer.

Hoda and Jenna didn’t stop there; they continued fishing for a definitive answer from the multi-hyphenate star with indirect connotations.

"We want to know if you’re happy,” Jenna stated, to which Palmer replied, "Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously."

The Boyfriend singer refused to be “specific” when asked in context of her love life, prompting Jenna to straight up ask her: "Well, are y’all together?"

"I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business,” Palmer affirmed, silencing the hosts.

Jackson drew the internet’s ire after he called out Palmer on X, formerly Twitter, for wearing a skimpy outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show in July.

The Baby, This is Keke Palmer host has since remained mum on the whole situation, and publicly reunited with the fitness instructor for her 30th birthday last month.

Together, the couple is parents to son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, whom they welcomed earlier this year.