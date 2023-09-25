Kelly Osbourne steps out in glamour as she praises Rihanna’s maternity fashion

Kelly Osbourne made quite an impression at The Art Of Elysium event in LA, on Saturday where she celebrated the wellness brand, The Good Patch.

The former Fashion Police star, 38, looked absolutely stunning in a lime green floral print maxi dress with a plunging neckline, short flared sleeves, and a pleated flared skirt.

She radiated positivity during the event, posing for photos with The Good Patch CEO Cedar Carter, TV personality Laura Rugetti, and tennis player Daniel Nguyen, all while flashing her signature smile.

The glam event comes after Kelly admitted recently that she 'went a little too far' when it came to losing her baby weight after giving birth to her son Sidney.

The star - who shares 10-month-old Sidney with partner Sid Wilson - went 'on a mission' to shed the pounds she'd gained during pregnancy but admitted she got carried away and lost more than she'd needed to.

Speaking on the Scheananigans podcast, Kelly said: '[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight.

'Then I was like, "Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it." And then went a little too far.'

Kelly also praised Rihanna - who recently gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's second son Riot, a sibling for 15-month-old RZA - for transforming ideas surrounding maternity fashion.