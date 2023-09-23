 
Friday September 22, 2023
Kendall Jenner ‘radiates joy’ with boyfriend Bad Bunny during Milan Fashion Week

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first spotted together in February

By Web Desk
September 23, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance in Italy on Friday, gracing the scene during Milan Fashion Week. 

The 27-year-old makeup-free model opted for a modest grey ensemble, exuding a demure charm. On the other hand, her 29-year-old boyfriend went for a casual look with jeans and a salmon pink hoodie.

Kendall donned a dark grey double-breasted blazer paired with slightly lighter trousers, complemented by patent leather loafers. To complete her ensemble, the reality star sported a sleek black shoulder bag and stylish shades, adding a touch of glamour to her appearance.

Her musician love, Bad Bunnie, covered himself up with sunglasses, a check scarf over his nose and mouth as well as a black beanie beneath the hood of his zip-up jacket.

Kendall has been linked with Bad Bunny - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - since earlier this year when they were first spotted together in February.

'Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,' a source told Us Weekly in May.