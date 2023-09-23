Kendall Jenner ‘radiates joy’ with boyfriend Bad Bunny during Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance in Italy on Friday, gracing the scene during Milan Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old makeup-free model opted for a modest grey ensemble, exuding a demure charm. On the other hand, her 29-year-old boyfriend went for a casual look with jeans and a salmon pink hoodie.

Kendall donned a dark grey double-breasted blazer paired with slightly lighter trousers, complemented by patent leather loafers. To complete her ensemble, the reality star sported a sleek black shoulder bag and stylish shades, adding a touch of glamour to her appearance.

Her musician love, Bad Bunnie, covered himself up with sunglasses, a check scarf over his nose and mouth as well as a black beanie beneath the hood of his zip-up jacket.

Kendall has been linked with Bad Bunny - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - since earlier this year when they were first spotted together in February.

'Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,' a source told Us Weekly in May.