Meghan Markle's unseen video singing, dancing with Sam Ryder goes viral

Former Suits star Meghan Markle appeared to be a dancing queen as she has appeared grooving and singing with pals in several music concert in recent weeks.



Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex is seen with full of energy while singing along with Sam Ryder in new viral video, which was filmed at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Meghan, who was supporting her husband Prince Harry at the sporting event, got into the spirit as she sang her heart out to Eurovision star Sam Ryder's song Mountain.

In the video, shared by the British singer amid King Charles and Queen Camilla' historic trip to France, the mother-of-two was videoed happily clapping away as she belted out the tune.

Sam jokingly wrote in caption: "When singing your song with Meghan Markle wasn't on your 2023 bingo card and you full on actual glitch ten seconds later. "@invictusgames2023 what an honour. Pure embodiment of resilience, hope, process over prizes and courage over credit."

Meghan and Harry and the singer's fans took no time to react, with one writing: "Watched on iPlayer. Loved the Megan fist bump and you could see she was loving it."



"A beautiful song. Love that the Invictus family got to experience it. That moment with Meghan was precious," wrote the second one.



Another appeared to be a body language expert, saying: "Meghan was living her best life! Thanks for performing at the Invictus Games closing ceremony. Such a great cause."



Previously, Meghan enjoyed two nights at Beyonce's Renaissance tour, where she was seen partying away with Hollywood A-listers and her mum Doria Ragland. She also attended Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles with Harry, shaking legs with pals to the singer's songs.