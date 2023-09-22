Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't attend King Charles birthday, but...

It seems as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left nothing to be repaired between them and the royal family, and they couple would reportedly not accept an invite to King Charles III's upcoming birthday party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly burnt all bridges of their return to the palace, and will only land in the UK for 'state occasions' and not 'family events,' a royal insider has claimed.



Former royal butler Paul Burrell, speaking on behalf of Slingo, claimed the only time Harry can be expected to return to the UK is for state occasions and charity events organised on his own behalf.

"The King's death would be an occasion that Harry would have to attend," according to Burrell.



To a question about whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited to the family event, he responded: "Once again, the Royal Family have a dilemma, don't they? Do we invite them and take the moral high ground and risk whatever fallout might come from it or do we not invite them and still risk the fallout which will come from it? The King's steered very clearly: he has steered very carefully around this dilemma now for some time and it will be a dilemma for him for many years to come."



Burrell shared his knowledge in his own words, saying: "I don't think that Harry and Meghan would accept an invitation to a family gathering to celebrate the King's birthday. I cannot see it. I can't see it. I can see the parting of the Red Sea before that happens because the rift now is so huge between the Sussexes and the Royal Family that they would be very uncomfortable. Both parties would be very uncomfortable. I personally do not think that will happen."



"I think all avenues to the Sussexes have been blocked, all bridges have been burned and there is no way back except for Harry coming back to the country for charitable events of his own making. I don't think it will be in the capacity of the King's son unless it's a really serious state occasion when he has to be there."



He believes King Charles and Prince William will take the stance of 'they're not invited, they're not welcome,' when it comes to Harry and Meghan as they feel 'betrayed on a very personal level.'

He went on: "The King's death would be an occasion that Harry would have to attend. It’s his father for goodness sake. But the Coronation in the last year wasn't a family occasion, it was a state occasion. So I can see the Sussexes coming, or certainly Harry coming, for state occasions but not for private occasions. They're not invited, they're not welcome. This is their doing. They did this."

Burrel, who spent several years to serve the royals, felt no hesitation to reveal their nature, saying: "I know this family, I know how they work. I know what makes them tick and to be betrayed on a very personal level I think is treasonable in their eyes."